Taliban Vow To Respond If US Troops' Withdrawal Not Completed By August 31

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Taliban Vow to Respond if US Troops' Withdrawal Not Completed by August 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) said that if the United States does not withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by August 31 that the movement will consider their presence as occupation and will react, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, we have that agreement that USA should have withdrawn there by 1st May, but they violated that timeline, saying it was not possible for us but we will withdraw by 31st of August, it was an announcement made by president Biden. Now if they are violating again we will consider that they are continuing their occupation, so we will consider that occupation, and everyone knows when there is occupation of course they will have our reaction," Shaheen said.

When asked if military reaction is possible, the Taliban spokesman replied "yes, everything."

