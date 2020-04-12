UrduPoint.com
Taliban Vows To Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan prisoners on Sunday and deliver them to the Red Cross in the Kandahar province, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

The prisoners will be "handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross" in Kandahar, Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The announcement comes after the Afghan government released some 600 Taliban prisoners in two groups over the past weeks in line with a US-Taliban peace process agreement signed in late February.

