Taliban Waiting For Government To Free Remaining Prisoners To Start Talks - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:58 PM

The Taliban radical movement is waiting for the Afghan government to release remaining prisoners so that the two sides could start peace talks, Naem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik on Tuesday

The release of prisoners on both sides is the precondition for intra-Afghan talks. France and Australia objected to Kabul freeing several Taliban prisoners, who are suspected of attacking citizens of these two countries. A source told Sputnik last week that the government delegation would head to the site of the peace talks in Doha with the remaining prisoners.

"The process of releasing of prisoners of the Islamic Emirate has not been finalized yet, the release of some prisoners is still on pending and work is underway. Once the releasing process of prisoners complete, our negotiating team is ready to begin inter-Afghan negotiations," Wardak said.

Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Monday there were no more obstacles for the consultations. Sources told Sputnik on Sunday that the Afghan government's delegation had completed its preparations for the talks and would eave for Qatar later on the same day.

