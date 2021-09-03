(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Afghanistan under the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) hopes to continue cooperation as part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office, told China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao.

The two held a phone call on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and issues of common interest. China confirmed its plans to keep its embassy in Kabul open.

The Taliban representative, in turn, reiterated Afghanistan's friendly attitude toward China and its willingness to prevent any forces from using Afghan soil to threaten China. The Islamist movement pledged to take measures to protect Chinese missions and citizens in Afghanistan.

"Cooperation as part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative will promote development and prosperity of Afghanistan and the region. Afghanistan hopes to continue actively supporting and participating in this cooperation," Hanafi said, as quoted by the Chinese ministry.

Belt and Road is China's international infrastructure project seeking to promote cooperation between Beijing and over 60 of its trading partners in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, many countries decided to evacuate their embassies and staff. The diplomatic missions of China and Russia continue operations in Kabul.