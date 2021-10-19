Taliban Want to Continue Contacts With New US Special Envoy for Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) hopes to continue cooperation with the new US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, who replaced Zalmay Khalilzad at this post, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Kahar Balkhi, said on Tuesday,

Balkhi also praised "great progress" in negotiations with the United States achieved under Khalilzad.