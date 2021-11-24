UrduPoint.com

Taliban Want To Discuss With US Recognition Of Their Gov't - Spokesman

Taliban Want to Discuss With US Recognition of Their Gov't - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) wants to discuss with the United States in Doha the issues of recognition of their government, the US participation in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and unfreezing of Afghan assets, spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban confirmed that the new round of negotiations with the US will start in Qatar next week.

"They can participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and make investments in our country and also to unfreeze the reserves of the Afghanistan bank; recognize the government of the Islamic State of Afghanistan because it is very necessary for mutual relations and for their investment in the country. So these are the topics to be discussed," Shaheen said.

