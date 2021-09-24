Taliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russia Assistance -Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new Afghan government formed by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) wants to cut off all the routed for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to other countries and is seeking Russian assistance in this issue, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We want to stop the drug trafficking from Afghanistan to other countries. Hopefully, we will block all the routes. Planting cannabis in Afghanistan is also a serious problem. It is important to provide farmers with alternatives. In this regard, many countries, including Russia, could assist in cutting off the routes of drug trafficking," Mujahid said.