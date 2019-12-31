UrduPoint.com
Taliban Want Unofficial Ceasefire In Afghanistan - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:57 PM

The Taliban will not sign up to an official ceasefire in Afghanistan but may agree to scale down attacks to near zero, sources close to the militant group told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Taliban will not sign up to an official ceasefire in Afghanistan but may agree to scale down attacks to near zero, sources close to the militant group told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Taliban denied agreeing to a ceasefire in a statement on Monday after media claimed negotiators in Doha were closing in on the deal with US officials. A Taliban spokesman said Washington had only asked for a reduction in violence.

"Reduction in violence has two meanings: first, the Taliban will not explode bombs in cities, Americans and the Afghan government will not launch air strikes and night operations.

Secondly, the Taliban want a ceasefire that is not official," Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official, said.

People close to the Taliban said the group would halt hostilities as usual next year to celebrate the holiday of Eid and a similar, unannounced truce could accompany the deal they hoped to clinch with Washington that would see US troops leave Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has reiterated that ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks are its primal objectives. Najia Anwari, a Ministry of Peace spokeswoman, said in a video clip sent to media that the Afghan authorities wanted fighting to cease completely before peace talks could begin.

