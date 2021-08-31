(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) that seized power in Afghanistan wants to resume domestic and international flights from Kabul airport, which came under their control, as soon as possible, Mohammad Naim, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik.

The Pentagon has announced the completion of US troops pullout from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission.

The airport in Kabul has come under full control of the Taliban.

"The resumption of flights from Kabul airport is one of our priorities. One of our goals is to start flights and communication with the outside world, including across the country. There are domestic flights between states and provinces, and there is a need to resume them, especially in commercial terms. This is very important and we are doing our best to have these flights resumed as soon as possible," Naim said.