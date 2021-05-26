Taliban Warn Against Establishing US Bases in Region After Leaving Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Taliban said on Wednesday that they will consider the establishment of US military bases in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan as "provocative acts" and urged the neighboring countries not to allow using their territory "against security of others."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Taliban said on Wednesday that they will consider the establishment of US military bases in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan as "provocative acts" and urged the neighboring countries not to allow using their territory "against security of others."

The official response came following media reports that the United States may stay in the region after withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, which is expected to be done by September, and open military bases in neighboring countries to monitor and control the situation.

"We urge neighbouring countries not to allow anyone to do so," the Taliban said, stressing that foreign forces became the root cause of the conflict in the region and the suffering of its people.

The Islamist group called such a step a mistake and warned about consequences, saying it will not "remain silent before such heinous and provocative acts.

"

"As we have repeatedly assured others that our soil will not be used against security of others, we are similarly urging others not to use their soil and airspace against our country. If such a step is taken, then the responsibility for all the misfortunes and difficulties lies upon those who commit such mistakes," the statement said.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed the first peace agreement in 18 years, which envisions the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of the intra-Afghan dialogue. Talks started in Doha last September.

Despite the withdrawal of foreign troops and continued peace talks, armed hostilities between Afghan government forces and the Taliban continue.