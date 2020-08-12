KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) An attack is being plotted against the remaining Taliban prisoners to be released by the Afghan government in order to derail the peace process between the two sides, the radical Islamic movement said on Wednesday, reserving the right to respond should something like that happen.

According to the Taliban, the information is based on "accurate intelligence reports and documents."

"A group of Daesh [the Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] gunmen in coordination and cooperation with Kabul administration intelligence, some military personnel and prison check post commanders plan to conduct an attack against vehicles that are to transfer the remaining released prisoners," the press release said.

The goal, the movement went on, is to "disrupt the negotiations process" and take revenge on the prisoners.

"The Islamic Emirate [Taliban] has serious concerns regarding this issue and notifies all involved sides to take preventative measures and execute the prisoner transfer process with utmost care and safety. If, God forbid, anything unfortunate were to happen then all those sides will be held responsible whom have shown negligence in this regard," they added.

The Afghan government said on Tuesday that it had finished preparations to release the remaining 400 out of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and would free them soon. Kabul had long been reluctant to release these captives, deeming them too dangerous to be set free. The move is due to kick-start the long-awaited intra-Afghan talks.