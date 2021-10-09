UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan government: Taliban FM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, its foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Saturday.

"We clearly told them that trying to destabilise the government in Afghanistan is good for no one," Muttaqi told the Afghan state news agency Bakhar, in a recorded statement translated by AFP.

