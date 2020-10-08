UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

The Taliban are pleased by recent remarks from US President Donald Trump regarding a complete withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by Christmas, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Taliban are pleased by recent remarks from US President Donald Trump regarding a complete withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by Christmas, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

Trump promised that the remaining forces in the country would return home by Christmas in one of his Wednesday tweets.

"Islamic Emirate welcomes these remarks and considers it a positive step for the implementation of the agreement signed between The IEA and the US," Mujahid tweeted, adding that the Taliban are committed to the agreement with Washington and hopeful for positive relations with all countries.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban concluded a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha, which stipulates the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban's pledge to prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorist groups.

The Taliban is currently involved in the intra-Afghan talks with Kabul, which are taking place in Doha as well.

