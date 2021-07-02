Taliban Welcome US Forces' Withdrawal From Bagram Air Base

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Taliban movement welcomes the US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan's Bagram air base and believes all foreign troops should leave the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Friday.

"We consider evacuation of all US forces from Bagram a positive step and seek withdrawal of foreign forces from all parts of the country. Such is in the interest of both them and Afghans. Afghans can move closer to peace and security with complete withdrawal of foreign forces," Mujahid said.