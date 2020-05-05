UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Welcomes Release Of 300 Prisoners By Afghan Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Taliban Welcomes Release of 300 Prisoners by Afghan Government

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Taliban movement has welcomed the release of 300 prisoners by the Afghan government, according to the group's statement.

"In the past three days, 300 of our prisoners have been released from various prisons, which we welcome," the statement said, adding that the process was not enough and should be accelerated.

According to the statement, the release of the detainees should be expedited to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus and pave the way for future intra-Afghan talks.

The Taliban, in its turn, will continue to release detainees, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan authorities said that 98 more Taliban prisoners were released due to the epidemiological situation in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of released Taliban prisoners reached to 748.

The prisoner exchange and launch of the intra-Afghan talks became possible after the Taliban and Washington reached a peace deal.

Under the agreement, the US and NATO troops are set to be pulled out from the country within 14 months, and the intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government were set to start on March 10. However, the talks have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and mutual disagreements over the release of prisoners.

The Taliban group is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners on the basis of the peace deal. The Afghan government, in its turn, agreed to gradually release 1,500 prisoners.

In addition, the Afghan government has accused the Taliban of releasing civilians as part of the exchange, rather than military personnel who were named on lists submitted to the militant group.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Washington March From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

31 minutes ago

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

2 hours ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.