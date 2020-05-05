Taliban Welcomes Release of 300 Prisoners by Afghan Government

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Taliban movement has welcomed the release of 300 prisoners by the Afghan government, according to the group's statement.

"In the past three days, 300 of our prisoners have been released from various prisons, which we welcome," the statement said, adding that the process was not enough and should be accelerated.

According to the statement, the release of the detainees should be expedited to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus and pave the way for future intra-Afghan talks.

The Taliban, in its turn, will continue to release detainees, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan authorities said that 98 more Taliban prisoners were released due to the epidemiological situation in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of released Taliban prisoners reached to 748.

The prisoner exchange and launch of the intra-Afghan talks became possible after the Taliban and Washington reached a peace deal.

Under the agreement, the US and NATO troops are set to be pulled out from the country within 14 months, and the intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government were set to start on March 10. However, the talks have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and mutual disagreements over the release of prisoners.

The Taliban group is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners on the basis of the peace deal. The Afghan government, in its turn, agreed to gradually release 1,500 prisoners.

In addition, the Afghan government has accused the Taliban of releasing civilians as part of the exchange, rather than military personnel who were named on lists submitted to the militant group.