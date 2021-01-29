UrduPoint.com
Taliban Will Be Forced To Defend Itself If US Does Not Withdraw Forces - Political Chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:54 PM

If the United States violates the agreement with the Taliban and does not withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the radical movement will be forced to defend itself, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai warned on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) If the United States violates the agreement with the Taliban and does not withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the radical movement will be forced to defend itself, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai warned on Friday.

Stanikzai, who is currently leading a Taliban delegation to the Russian capital, expressed confidence that Washington would be committed to the troops pullout.

"They will withdraw, the Americans will withdraw according to their timetable, they will go, I'm sure, because their military people and their civilian people are in contact with us, I don't think that they will not withdraw. If they are violating the treaty � first of all they will not do it.

If they do it, it means there is no other way, we will resist, we will fight, we will defend ourselves," Stanikzai said at a press conference.

In February 2020, Washington and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha after more than 18 years of the bloodshed in Afghanistan. The agreement envisioned foreign troops pullout from Afghanistan within 14 months and the launch of intra-Afghan peace negotiations. The Taliban pledged not to harbor terrorists, and to exchange prisoners with the Kabul administration.

Earlier in January, the administration of new US President Joe Biden said it would review the landmark deal and investigate if the Taliban lives up to its commitment to reduce attacks.

