Taliban 'will Be Held Accountable' On Terrorism, Human Rights: G7

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

An emergency meeting of the G7 leaders on Tuesday agreed that the Taliban will be held accountable for its actions in Afghanistan on protecting women's rights and preventing terrorism

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An emergency meeting of the G7 leaders on Tuesday agreed that the Taliban will be held accountable for its actions in Afghanistan on protecting women's rights and preventing terrorism.

"We reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their actions on preventing terrorism, on human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities and on pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan," said a statement issued by Downing Street after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened the meeting.

