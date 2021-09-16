MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Afghanistan's interim government, formed by the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist, banned in Russia), will need international assistance in the event of a humanitarian crisis in the country, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

"The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can sort of now work towards an inclusive government, get all the factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it goes wrong and which is what we are really worried about, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem," Khan told CNN.

He said the Taliban are looking for international assistance to avoid a crisis.