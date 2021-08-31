UrduPoint.com

Taliban Will Need Technical Assistance To Operate Kabul Airport - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:30 AM

Taliban Will Need Technical Assistance to Operate Kabul Airport - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) will need technical assistance to operate Kabul airport, Mohammad Naim, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik.

Earlier, sources in the Taliban leadership told Al Jazeera television that the airport in Kabul came under their control after the evacuation of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

"Certainly, there is assistance in technical issues related to airport operation, and we welcome that. There were Turks in the technical department at Kabul airport, and if they had wanted, they could have stayed and worked, of course, only in the technical part... There is no problem if they stay and help us. If they do not want, we can contact other parties," Naim said.

