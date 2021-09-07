UrduPoint.com

Taliban Will Not Allow People To Travel Abroad Until New Cabinet Formed - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) will not allow people to travel abroad until a new cabinet is formed and the Kabul airport is fully ready, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [self-designation of the Taliban political system] stated that people will not be allowed to travel abroad until a new cabinet is formed and the Hamid Karzai Airport is fully prepared," Mujahid said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

According to Mujahid, people will have to wait until the ministries of the interior and foreign affairs get down to work.

