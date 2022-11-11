Taliban Will Not Attend Moscow Conference on Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) will not attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan, as the movement has received no invitation from Russia, a source in Kabul told Sputnik.

"Russia has not invited the Taliban to the Moscow conference. I do not think any of our teams should go to Moscow," the source said.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan would be held next week, with the Taliban and country's other political forces to be informed about the event.