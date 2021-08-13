Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by Force -NATO

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will not be recognized internationally if it takes over Afghanistan by force, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

Envoys of NATO member states held a meeting on Friday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

"The Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognised by the international community if they take the country by force. We remain committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict," Stoltenberg said in a statement.