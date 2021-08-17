UrduPoint.com

Taliban Will Not Let Al-Qaeda, Other Groups Operate In Afghanistan - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban movement will not let Al-Qaeda (both groups banned in Russia) or any other terrorist organizations operate in Afghanistan, spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Tuesday.

"We are following our policy, and that policy is that we will not allow anyone, any group, individual to use Afghanistan against any country, including the USA .

.. We have agreed [on it] on the basis of the Doha agreement. We are abiding by that," Shaheen told Sky news.

