Taliban Will Not Let Any Foreign Forces in Afghanistan Under Any Pretext - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) will not let any foreign forces in Afghanistan under any pretext, Zabiullah Mujahid, the movement's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on reports that Turkey had decided to send Syrian opposition forces to Afghanistan to protect Kabul airport.

"We have already rejected the position of Turkey and stated that after the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, we will not let other foreign forces to remain in this country under any pretext. We are against Turkey's decision," Mujahid said.

"As for the Syrian opposition forces: we do not confirm information about their entry into the country. We asked Turkey to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan. If the political process and negotiations can help improve the situation in Afghanistan, we welcome them, but we will not allow [Turkey] to be in Afghanistan," he added.