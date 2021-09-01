UrduPoint.com

Taliban Will Not Negotiate With Panjshir Without Pressure From Int'l Community - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:17 PM

Taliban Will Not Negotiate With Panjshir Without Pressure From Int'l Community - Diplomat

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan will not agree to hold talks with resistance forces in the northeastern province of Panjshir until the global community forces it to negotiate, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan will not agree to hold talks with resistance forces in the northeastern province of Panjshir until the global community forces it to negotiate, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"They [the Taliban] state they have come for peace, but they will not agree to hold peace negotiations [with the Panjshir resistance forces] until they are forced by the international community," Agbar said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Welcomes Biden's Statement About End of Ope ..

Lavrov Welcomes Biden's Statement About End of Operations to 'Remake Other Count ..

4 minutes ago
 20 cities achieve target for vaccination of 40% po ..

20 cities achieve target for vaccination of 40% population

4 minutes ago
 WHO, Germany to Inaugurate International Epidemic ..

WHO, Germany to Inaugurate International Epidemic Intelligence Hub in Berlin

9 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Warns Against Attempts to Impede ..

Kazakh President Warns Against Attempts to Impede Use of Russian Language

9 minutes ago
 Real have to wait for Mbappe as PSG decide they do ..

Real have to wait for Mbappe as PSG decide they don't need the money

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.