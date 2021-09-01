The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan will not agree to hold talks with resistance forces in the northeastern province of Panjshir until the global community forces it to negotiate, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan will not agree to hold talks with resistance forces in the northeastern province of Panjshir until the global community forces it to negotiate, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"They [the Taliban] state they have come for peace, but they will not agree to hold peace negotiations [with the Panjshir resistance forces] until they are forced by the international community," Agbar said.