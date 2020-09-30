UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Working 'Sincerely' To Achieve Peace In Afghanistan - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Taliban Working 'Sincerely' to Achieve Peace in Afghanistan - Spokesman

Taliban's efforts to achieve a longed-for peace in Afghanistan are genuine, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak told reporters on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Taliban's efforts to achieve a longed-for peace in Afghanistan are genuine, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are sincere in our decision and we are working sincerely to achieve peace and we have started discussions to solve the problems in our country," Wardak said.

The comment comes two weeks after the intra-Afghan negotiations were launched in the Qatari capital of Doha, during which Taliban and the Afghan government publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.

Wardak went on to refute reports of alleged air strikes carried out by Taliban in the country after the Doha meeting.

"We are on the defensive, but the other side is carrying out air strikes. It is not true about us that we are carrying out air strikes. Our intention is to resolve the remaining issues and establish a permanent ceasefire that will eliminate the causes of war," the official noted.

Despite Wardak's claims, daily reports emerge of insurgent attacks and booby-traps claiming scores of civilian and Afghan servicemen's lives in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Government

Recent Stories

Indian scale-ups eye partnerships with UAE entitie ..

10 minutes ago

SCI sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Sudan

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses and warns 3 for v ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

25 minutes ago

DC accentuates heads of educational institutes to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.