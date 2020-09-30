Taliban Working 'Sincerely' to Achieve Peace in Afghanistan - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Taliban's efforts to achieve a longed-for peace in Afghanistan are genuine, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are sincere in our decision and we are working sincerely to achieve peace and we have started discussions to solve the problems in our country," Wardak said.

The comment comes two weeks after the intra-Afghan negotiations were launched in the Qatari capital of Doha, during which Taliban and the Afghan government publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.

Wardak went on to refute reports of alleged air strikes carried out by Taliban in the country after the Doha meeting.

"We are on the defensive, but the other side is carrying out air strikes. It is not true about us that we are carrying out air strikes. Our intention is to resolve the remaining issues and establish a permanent ceasefire that will eliminate the causes of war," the official noted.

Despite Wardak's claims, daily reports emerge of insurgent attacks and booby-traps claiming scores of civilian and Afghan servicemen's lives in the war-torn country.