Taliban Working To Strengthen Relations With Russia To Build Mutual Trust - Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:53 PM

The Taliban are working to strengthen relations with Russia in order to build mutual trust, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Taliban are working to strengthen relations with Russia in order to build mutual trust, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia's relations with us are normal. We are trying to make these relations stronger and better, to reach the level of trust, more trust," Mujahid stated.

Many countries, including Russia, maintain diplomatic links with the Taliban, and these connections have facilitated the establishment of intra-Afghan dialogue platforms, Mujahid added.

Qari Deen Mohammad Haneef, the Taliban official responsible for contact with Russian, Iran, and Turkey, met with the Russian ambassador to Qatar, Nurmakhmad Kholov, in December to discuss the ongoing intra-Afghan peace negotiations that are taking place in Doha, the Qatari capital.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in November that Moscow was committed to promoting intra-Afghan talks in the "troika plus" format with the participation of Russia, the United States, China, and also Pakistan.�

