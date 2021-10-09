UrduPoint.com

Taliban Yet To Decide On Participation In October 20 Moscow-Format Meeting On Afghanistan

Taliban Yet to Decide on Participation in October 20 Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) have not yet made a decision on their participation in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, a spokesman for the movement, Bilal Karimi, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Taliban have not decided yet whether will participate in the Moscow summit or not," Karimi said.

Earlier this week, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that Russia had invited the movement to partake in the meeting.

