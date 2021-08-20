Taliban Yet to Declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Officially - Political Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) have not yet officially declared the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan but indeed plan to do it, Taliban political office spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have not declared the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so far, but we have stated that we have such an intention from the very beginning," Naeem said.

"Forces of the Islamic Emirate" currently maintain order at the Kabul airport with participation of foreign troops, the Taliban spokesman added.