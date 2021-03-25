UrduPoint.com
Taliban Yet To Make Decision On Khalilzad's Transitional Government Proposal

Thu 25th March 2021

Taliban Yet to Make Decision on Khalilzad's Transitional Government Proposal

The Taliban movement has not yet made a decision on the transitional peace government proposal, which US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad presented earlier in March, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Thursday

Washington proposed replacing the current Afghan government with an interim administration. Khalilzad has already discussed this with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Taliban, Afghan opposition and representatives of the civil society.

"We have already confirmed that we have received this draft. It is still under consideration, I cannot reveal any details before we make a decision," Mujahid said.

