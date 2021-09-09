UrduPoint.com

Taliban Yet To Reach Out To UN About Their Ambassador To Organization - UN Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Taliban Yet to Reach Out to UN About Their Ambassador to Organization - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) has not yet contacted the United Nations regarding their ambassador to the world's body, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Not that I am aware of it," Dujarric said when asked whether the new interim government contacted the United Nations on the matter. "There has been no contact... here at UN Headquarters."

The United Nations website and Afghanistan's Permanent Mission to the organization still list Ghulam Isaczai, appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani as the country's Permanent Representative.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Russia Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

39 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases rep ..

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases reported in Punjab

35 seconds ago
 Finance Minister affirms support for revival of fi ..

Finance Minister affirms support for revival of film industry

37 seconds ago
 Moscow Expects Dialogue on Strategic Stability to ..

Moscow Expects Dialogue on Strategic Stability to Be Independent From US Interna ..

39 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams c ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams combatting COVID-19, reviews pr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French counterpart

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.