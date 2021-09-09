Taliban Yet to Reach Out to UN About Their Ambassador to Organization - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) has not yet contacted the United Nations regarding their ambassador to the world's body, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Not that I am aware of it," Dujarric said when asked whether the new interim government contacted the United Nations on the matter. "There has been no contact... here at UN Headquarters."

The United Nations website and Afghanistan's Permanent Mission to the organization still list Ghulam Isaczai, appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani as the country's Permanent Representative.