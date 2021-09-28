Suhail Shaheen, appointed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) as the envoy to the United Nations, told Sputnik that he hopes to represent Afghanistan in the international organization soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Suhail Shaheen, appointed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) as the envoy to the United Nations, told Sputnik that he hopes to represent Afghanistan in the international organization soon.

"We have the support of the Afghan people and control over all Afghanistan. The seat of Afghanistan at UN is our right. We hope all realize this hard fact soon," Shaheen said on Tuesday.