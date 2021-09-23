UrduPoint.com

Taliban's Co-founder Baradar To Head Kabul Security Committee - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Taliban's Co-founder Baradar to Head Kabul Security Committee - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban (terrorist group banned in Russia) and an acting deputy prime minister in the movement's administration, will head Kabul's security committee, media said on Thursday.

TOLOnews cited Abdul Salam Hanafi, the acting second deputy prime minister in the Taliban-run Afghan interim government, as saying that the committee was formed due to complaints about lack of security in the capital.

Fighting in Afghanistan continues despite the Taliban declaring an end to the decade-long war after they overran the capital in mid-August. The jihadist group has repeatedly clashed with the local branch of the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Rusia) in the past days.

