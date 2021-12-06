The decree on basic women's rights in Afghanistan issued recently by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) was prompted by the economic crisis in the country caused by increasing international pressure and sanctions, Sehar Kamran, head of the Center for Pakistan and Gulf Studies think tank, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The decree on basic women's rights in Afghanistan issued recently by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) was prompted by the economic crisis in the country caused by increasing international pressure and sanctions, Sehar Kamran, head of the Center for Pakistan and Gulf Studies think tank, told Sputnik.

On Friday, the Taliban issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage. The rights of women to education and work were not mentioned in the decree.

"The international community have time and again said that they would think about engaging with the Taliban, if women in Afghanistan are given their due rights. This statement by the Taliban shows that they are conceding to international pressure, as the economic crisis in the country worsens.

It remains to be seen how serious the Taliban are in their commitment to ensuring women's rights in the country," Kamran said.

No progress on girl's and women's education and employment has been made so far under Taliban rule, the Pakistani expert added.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an all-male interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of rampant violations of human rights, including the deprivation of women's rights.

Taliban rule has not been recognized by the international community. The main conditions for recognition of the new government have been inclusiveness and respect for human rights, including the rights of women.