Taliban's Exclusion From Russia's Terrorists List Depends On Afghanistan Situation - Putin

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) may be excluded from the ban list if the situation in Afghanistan continues to improve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We all expect from those people, from the Taliban, who now unconditionally control the situation in Afghanistan, we expect the situation to develop in a positive manner.

We will make a decision to exclude them from this terrorist list, from the list of terrorist organizations," he said.

According to Putin, the decisions should be made in the same way and in the way they were made earlier, when the Taliban was added on the list of terrorist organizations, that is, through the UN Security Council.

"This is not about Russia," he added.

