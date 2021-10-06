Foreign minister appointed by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussed humanitarian assistance to Afghan children with a senior United Nations official at an in-person meeting, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Foreign minister appointed by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussed humanitarian assistance to Afghan children with a senior United Nations official at an in-person meeting, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Wednesday.

"Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the UN Deputy Secretary-General and the Deputy Executive Director for programmes at UNICEF Omar Abdi and his accompanying delegation," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

The UN delegation said it will maintain its presence in Afghanistan and promised to provide humanitarian assistance to children in the areas of health care, education, and vaccination, Naeem added.

Muttaqi reportedly assured the UN officials that the Taliban would support the initiatives.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, and the last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.