UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban's Governor Of Afghan Badakhshan Province Killed In Airstrike - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:41 PM

Taliban's Governor of Afghan Badakhshan Province Killed in Airstrike - Defense Ministry

Taliban's governor for Badakhshan was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan government forces, the country's defense ministry said in a statement on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Taliban's governor for Badakhshan was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan government forces, the country's defense ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The Taliban's governor of Badakhshan, Qari Fasihuddin, was killed in the Warduj district at around 3 pm today [10:30 GMT]," the statement says.

One of Qari Fasihuddin's guards was also killed in the airstrike, a source said.

However, the Taliban refuted the defense ministry's claim.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Governor Russia 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

16 minutes ago

Kiev Excludes Russian Citizen Gadzhiev From Russia ..

5 minutes ago

National Price Monitoring Committee mulls prices, ..

5 minutes ago

Asjad wins Snooker C'ship

5 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in transparency accountability a ..

5 minutes ago

US Senator Lee Praises Importance of Open Russian- ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.