Taliban's governor for Badakhshan was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan government forces, the country's defense ministry said in a statement on Friday

"The Taliban's governor of Badakhshan, Qari Fasihuddin, was killed in the Warduj district at around 3 pm today [10:30 GMT]," the statement says.

One of Qari Fasihuddin's guards was also killed in the airstrike, a source said.

However, the Taliban refuted the defense ministry's claim.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.