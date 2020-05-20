UrduPoint.com
Taliban's Mortar Attack Kills 1 Civilian, Injures 6 In Eastern Afghanistan - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:07 AM

One civilian has been killed and six others were injured after Taliban militants fired a mortar shell at a residential area in the Alisheng district of Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province, local governor's spokesman Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik on Tuesday

According to Dawlatzai, the Taliban militants fired the mortar, hitting the residential building, at around 3.30 p.m. (11:00 GMT).

As a result of the attack, a 12-year-old boy has been killed and six others, including three girls and their mother, sustained injuries, the spokesman added.

The Taliban denied any involvement in the incident.

