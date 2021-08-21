(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban's political office (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), arrived in Kabul on Saturday to negotiate the formation of a new Afghan government, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported, citing the movement's senior official.

The source told AFP that Baradar was expected to hold meetings to discuss the creation of an inclusive government.

Afghan politicians unaffiliated with the Taliban will also reportedly take part in the negotiations.