Taliban's Political Chief To Hold Consultations With Afghan Politicians - Reports

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban's (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) political office, is planning to hold consultations with Afghan politicians, TOLO News reported on Wednesday, citing its sources

The tv channel added that the leader, who arrived in Kandahar from Doha on Tuesday, does not plan to return to Qatar, which hosted the negotiations over the formation of a new government as well as the future of Afghanistan. Baradar is expected to arrive in Kabul soon.

Earlier in the day, senior Taliban member Anas Haqqani reportedly met with Abdullah Abdullah, the Afghan government's chief negotiator in national reconciliation talks, and former President Hamid Karzai.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

