Promises made by the representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russian) regarding the formation of a coalition government in Afghanistan are not yet being implemented and there are concerns over it, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Promises made by the representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russian) regarding the formation of a coalition government in Afghanistan are not yet being implemented and there are concerns over it, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Monday.

According to Zas, the Taliban made some positive statements about internal and foreign policy.

"There is serious concern that the promises of representatives of the Taliban leadership to assist in the formation of a coalition government have not yet passed into the stage of implementation," Zas told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.