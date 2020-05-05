(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) One of the Taliban's Red Unit commanders, Mullah Yaqub, and 15 other militants were killed in an Afghan Air Force strike in the northern province of Balkh on Tuesday, the military said.

The Red Unit is considered to be the radical movement's elite special forces.

"Taliban commander of Red Unit Mullah Yaqub for Balkh province, along with 15 of his men, was killed in Kishindih district this morning," the 209th Shaheen Corps, stationed in the province, said.

The air strike hit a gathering of the militants, the statement specified.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the report.