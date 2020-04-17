Afghanistan's city of Kunduz, a strategic northern stronghold, has fallen to the Taliban twice over the past five years, as the government forces on the ground at that time lacked both proper coordination and resources, Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Afghanistan's city of Kunduz, a strategic northern stronghold, has fallen to the Taliban twice over the past five years, as the government forces on the ground at that time lacked both proper coordination and resources, Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Sputnik in an interview.

The provincial capital of Kunduz was captured by the Taliban in the fall of 2015 for 15 days, marking the first time the militant group had seized any Afghan city since 2001. In October 2016, the capital once again briefly fell to the Taliban. Nowadays, the radical movement still retains a presence in several districts of the Kunduz province.

"Two takeovers of Kunduz and the prolonged fight in the province have certain causes. Firstly, there was no good coordination between the Afghan security and defense forces; second, the Afghan forces did not have the information that the Taliban had, or it was limited ... Thirdly, some injustices have also caused Kunduz to collapse and some people to join the Taliban," Naeemi, who has served as the governor since February 2018, said.

Another important factor, he went on, is that there was no proper defense in the city. During the takeovers, the Taliban managed to not only enter the provincial capital and take control of government offices but also seize weapons and documents.

They also destroyed civilian houses and disrupted the work of domestic and international non-governmental organizations on the ground.

The movement has thereby dealt a huge blow to the "sovereignty" of the government, according to Naeemi.

Taliban militants are still fighting in the province, despite the peace deal that the radical movement struck with the United States in late February.

"There are several types of Taliban militants operating in Kunduz. Some of them are still fighting, the others have stopped fighting due to the agreement of the USA and the Taliban," the governor said.

The warring factions, he noted, continue to harass local residents and recruit "martyrs" among children and the youth, mainly those aged 15-22.

The United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal on February 29. The accord envisages the US reducing its troops in the country from the current 12,000 to 8,600 within 135 days. The full pullout is expected to be completed in 14 months. The Taliban, in return, pledge to provide guarantees that the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.

Direct intra-Afghan talks, enshrined in the deal, have yet to begin. Clashes between the government forces and the radical movement continue.