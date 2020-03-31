UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban's Representatives Arrive In Kabul To Oversee Release Of Prisoners - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:52 PM

Taliban's Representatives Arrive in Kabul to Oversee Release of Prisoners - Spokesman

Taliban's technical team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to monitor a prisoner release by the Afghan government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Taliban's technical team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to monitor a prisoner release by the Afghan government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The release was initially planned for Tuesday. However, late on Monday, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said that the exchange would not occur as scheduled, adding that the Taliban would send a team for holding further discussions with the government.

"An Islamic Emirate's [Taliban] technical team arrived in Kabul today to transfer prisoners.

They will oversee the release of prisoners, and will take necessary steps in the technical field," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before the start of the Intra-Afghan talks, envisioned by the peace deal between the Taliban and the United States. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced that the prisoners will be released gradually, depending on the success of the negotiations.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Twitter United States Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

56 minutes ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

1 hour ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

1 hour ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.