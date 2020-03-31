(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Taliban's technical team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to monitor a prisoner release by the Afghan government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The release was initially planned for Tuesday. However, late on Monday, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said that the exchange would not occur as scheduled, adding that the Taliban would send a team for holding further discussions with the government.

"An Islamic Emirate's [Taliban] technical team arrived in Kabul today to transfer prisoners.

They will oversee the release of prisoners, and will take necessary steps in the technical field," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before the start of the Intra-Afghan talks, envisioned by the peace deal between the Taliban and the United States. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced that the prisoners will be released gradually, depending on the success of the negotiations.