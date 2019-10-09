UrduPoint.com
Taliban's Senior Intelligence Official Arrested In Central Afghanistan -Governor Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Taliban's Senior Intelligence Official Arrested in Central Afghanistan -Governor Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Mullah Nooruddin, the intelligence chief of the Taliban Islamist group for the Waghaz district of the Ghazni province, was arrested on Tuesday by the Afghan special forces, governor spokesman Arif Noori told Sputnik.

"Along with him, his brother has also been arrested in connection with terrorist activities," Noori said.

Further details of the operation remain unknown.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

