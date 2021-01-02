KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Taliban movement's designated governor for Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, Mullah Nazem, and six other militants have been killed when their own explosives had detonated, a spokesman for the provincial police said on Saturday.

According to Karim Yorash, the incident took place on Friday night in Faryab's district of Dawlat Abad.

Taliban, on its part, refuted Nazem's death.

"The enemy's claim that the governor of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was martyred in a mine blast in Dawlatabad district of Faryab province is untrue," the Taliban said in a statement.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban Islamist movement in the Qatari capital of Doha.