KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Mullah Bradar Akhund, the Taliban's political deputy and chief negotiator, on Wednesday held a meeting with United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) chief Deborah Lyons to discuss the intra-Afghan settlement, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, said.

"Today, IEA Deputy-Amir and Head of the Political Office, Mullah Bradar Akhund, and his accompanying delegation met Ms Deborah Lyons, Special Representative and Head of UNAMA. They emphasized on earlier release of the prisoners and inception of intra-Afghan negotiations," Shaheen said on Twitter.

The sides also discussed prevention of civilian casualties in Afghanistan, human rights and humanitarian assistance.

In February, the movement struck a deal with the United States that stipulated a phased 14-month troop withdrawal period and a ceasefire between both sides, effectively ending the confrontation which began in 2001. The US-Taliban agreement also envisioned a mutual release of prisoners between the Kabul administration and the militant group, and the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks.