Talibs Attack Police Checkpoint In Central Afghanistan, 8 Officers Killed - Source

Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Taliban militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Afghanistan's central province of Oruzgan, leaving eight officers killed and four others injured, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint in Khas Urozgan district, and eight policemen were killed and four others were injured," the source said.

Security officials and the Taliban have yet to comment on the information.

Deadly militant attacks and bomb blasts continue to regularly rock Afghanistan, despite the start of direct talks in Qatar between Kabul and the radical movement in September.

