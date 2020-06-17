Talks Between Indian, Chinese Generals on Bloody Border Clash Inconclusive - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) There was no breakthrough in the recent talks between Indian and Chinese generals seeking to deescalate tensions on the Himalayan border, Indian media said on Wednesday.

"The talks have remained inconclusive as there is no immediate disengagement or change in the ground," an Indian army source was quoted as saying by the Indian NDTV news channel.

More talks are expected to be held in the coming days, the source reportedly said.

Top Indian and Chinese diplomats agreed during a phone call on Wednesday to seek a way out of the decades-old border row, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. India said the two countries would seek to reestablish "peace and tranquility."

The Monday brawl between Indian and Chinese border patrols high up in the Himalayas left 20 Indian troops dead. Indian media estimate that more than 40 Chinese soldiers had been killed or injured, although Beijing has not confirmed this.