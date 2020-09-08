CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The talks between the delegations of the Libyan Government of National Accord's (GNA) High Council of State and the eastern-based parliament in Morocco have been extended for another day, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Monday.

The talks between the Libyan warring parties began on Sunday in the Moroccan coastal city of Bouznika. The main focus is to strengthen the recently concluded ceasefire and foster the resolution of internal disputes between the warring sides, according to Morocco's state-run Maghreb Arab Press news agency.

"The consultations have been extended until Tuesday, as [the sides] failed to hold a meeting on Monday evening," the source said.

According to the source, discussions on Monday and Sunday were held in an encouraging atmosphere, and, so far, there are no obstacles.

Earlier in the day, Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik that the talks were devoted to the distribution of public posts in the war-torn nation. The official added that all of Libya's concerned parties would discuss the settlement of the long-standing crisis in the North African country in Switzerland's Geneva from September 17-28.

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.